League of Women Voters reacts to Kamala Harris VP nomination

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — We’re hearing reaction to democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s selection of former candidate Kamala Harris as his vice presidential nominee.

Harris is the third woman in US history to be selected as vice president on a major party ticket. She’s also the second democratic woman and the first black woman.

Here in southeastern North Carolina the League of Women Voters of the Lower Cape Fear is celebrating 100 years of fighting for women’s rights. Although the league is a nonpartisan organization, they view Biden’s nomination of Harris as a positive move.

“We never as a nonpartisan organization endorse a candidate or a party,” said league president Kathryn Hedgepeth. “However we can say that we are pleased that this is the third time that a woman has been nominated by one of our major political parties to be vice presidential candidate.”

The league places a strong focus on voter education. Click here for more information.