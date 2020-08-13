Ferry service resumes to normal schedule following electrical issues

UPDATE: As of 1 p.m., the service has returned to normal schedule.

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — If you plan on riding the Southport-Fort Fisher ferry on Thursday, be aware there are some changes to its schedule.

The North Carolina Ferry System says they are operating on a one boat schedule until electrical issues are repaired.

Thursday’s schedule:

Southport – 11:30, 1:00, 2:30, 4:00, 6:15

From Ft Fisher – 10:45, 12:15, 1:45, 3:15, 4:45, 5:30, 7:00

For more information, you can call (910) 477-5201