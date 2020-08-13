Mobile meth manufacturer gets nearly 10 years in prison

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Wilmington man was sentenced in federal court to nearly 10 years in prison on numerous drug charges.

Robert Cox, 29, was charged with conspiracy to manufacture, distribute and possess with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine and possession of pseudoephedrine with the intent to manufacture methamphetamine.

According to the news release from the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina, Cox engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of meth in Raleigh and then Wilmington.

On February 12, 2018, an officer with the Raleigh Police Department saw Cox’s car parked in an AutoZone parking lot after the business was closed. The officer made contact with Cox and a passenger and saw drugs. Following a search of the car, members of the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation’s Clandestine Lab Unit found items that they determined were used for the manufacturing of meth and more than 300 grams of meth. Cox was arrested on state charges and subsequently posted a bond.

In late May 2018, New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office Narcotic Detectives received information that Cox was now manufacturing meth in Wilmington. On June 19, 2018, detectives obtained a search warrant for Cox’s home and car in Wilmington. Cox was stopped at a DMV parking lot in Wilmington. The car contained items involved in the manufacturing of meth including 158 grams of pseudoephedrine. A search of his home uncovered additional items used to manufacture methamphetamine.