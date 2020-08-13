NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher to start virtual programs

FORT FISHER, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher has been closed since March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Since you can’t come see the animals, the aquarium is bringing them to you at home.

Starting Monday, you’ll be able to watch and learn as educators share more about the animals cared for by the aquarium in Fort Fisher. The hour-long session will take place each Monday at 11 a.m. with a new topic each week.

August 17: Reptiles

August 24: Sharks

August 31: Turtles

September 7: Invertebrates

September 14: Whales

September 21: Amphibians

September 28: Sea Turtles

It will cost non-members $10 per screen and $9 for members. Sign up here.