NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher to start virtual programs

FORT FISHER, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher has been closed since March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Since you can’t come see the animals, the aquarium is bringing them to you at home.
Starting Monday, you’ll be able to watch and learn as educators share more about the animals cared for by the aquarium in Fort Fisher. The hour-long session will take place each Monday at 11 a.m. with a new topic each week.
August 17: Reptiles
August 24: Sharks
August 31: Turtles
September 7: Invertebrates
September 14: Whales
September 21: Amphibians
September 28: Sea Turtles
It will cost non-members $10 per screen and $9 for members. Sign up here.