NC candidate defends posts; says he despises racism

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — A young Republican congressional candidate in North Carolina says suggestions from his election rival and others that he has an affinity for white supremacist causes are ridiculous and based on a lack of historical knowledge.

Madison Cawthorn is the GOP nominee for the 11th Congressional District seat after winning a primary runoff in an upset.

His Democratic opponents and other critics are questioning photos that Cawthorn posted of his 2017 visit to Adolf Hitler’s mountaintop chalet.

They also are highlighting other images and phrases linked to Cawthorn. But one expert says such images are used as much or more often by nonextremists than extremists.