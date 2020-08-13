New Hanover County Schools welcome students with drive-thru open houses

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — We are less than a week before the first day of school for most children in our region and this year the preparations are looking much different.

Students and parents would normally attend orientation or open houses to meet teachers, see their classrooms, and more. This year the houses are closed thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In New Hanover County, students will be learning remotely for the first nine weeks. This week some schools are opting for virtual orientations and open houses, while others are offering drive-thru options for families.

It’s an opportunity to meet teachers and pick up information packets and devices. There was a long line of vehicles waiting their turn at Roland-Grise Middle School on Wednesday. One parent described the experience.

“They were basically seeing if we had filled out the right stuff to get computers, all that. And then they were giving the kids a packet that had their teachers and classes and how to get in touch with their teachers and all that kind of stuff,” said parent Gene Mears. “It took a while, but once we got up there it was very simple, they were very friendly.”

There are several more virtual and drive-thru open houses Thursday. Click here for more information.

The first day of school is Monday.