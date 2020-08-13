New Hanover County Sheriff’s office searching for attempted armed robbery suspect

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help identifying a suspect in an attempted armed robbery.

Sheriff’s office spokesman Lt. Jerry Brewer says they are looking for the man in these surveillance photos:

- Advertisement -

According to the sheriff’s office, the man entered the Walgreens at 2401 North College Road around 6:00 Wednesday evening and pulled out a knife. He allegedly attempted to rob the store before running away.

If you have any information, please contact the sheriff’s office.