NHCS wants nominations for renaming of Parsley Elementary School

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Schools wants you to submit nominations as the district begins the process of renaming one elementary school.

On Tuesday, the school board voted to open the process for renaming Walter L. Parsley Elementary School.

- Advertisement -

The board voted 5-1 to approve Board Chair Lisa Estep’s proposal to begin renaming process, Bill Rivenbark voted against the proposal.

Parsley played a role in the 1898 Massacre in Wilmington, which had some people calling for the name of the school to change.

NHCS says you can submit nominations through the district website and through nomination forms available in English and Spanish at the school.

Nominations will be accepted for a 60-day period.

To align with a policy change also adopted at Tuesday’s meeting, it cannot be named after a person, only a geographical location.

The NHCS Board of Education will evaluate nominations and community input at the November 3 Board meeting.

Renaming of Parsley Elementary School will take effect for the 2021-2022 school year.