Police: 9-year-old boy in critical condition after shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, NC (AP) — A 9-year-old North Carolina boy is in critical but stable condition after police say he was shot in the neck.

The Winston-Salem Journal reports police Lt. Gregory Dorn says the boy was shot Wednesday while he was in a vehicle trying to leave a location.

Dorn said the shooting followed an argument between two adults.

Police said after the car’s driver realized the boy was shot after fleeing the area, they were involved in an accident while leaving the site of the argument.

Dorn said investigators haven’t determined what started the argument.