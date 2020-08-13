Police charge NC man after 2-year-old finds gun, shoots self

CHARLOTTE, NC (AP) — A North Carolina man has been arrested by police who say a 2-year-old boy found a gun and shot himself.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say in a news release that officers responding to a call on Wednesday found the boy with what was described as a life-threatening gunshot wound.

According to police, investigators determined that the toddler and his family were visiting a family friend at a residence when the child found and fired an unsecured firearm.

Police said the family friend, 25-year-old Devonte Warren, is charged with failure to secure a firearm to protect a minor.

Warren was identified by investigators as the gun’s owner.