Police: Teen stabbed at ‘after hours club,’ then hit by car while leaving to get help

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A teen was stabbed after getting in a fight with another woman at an “after hours club” in Wilmington, police say.

Wilmington police say officers responded to 1919 Carolina Beach Road after a 18-year-old woman showed up at the hospital with a stab wound.

- Advertisement -

Police say the victim had been involved in a fight, during which she was stabbed by another woman. When she left the club to get medical treatment, police report an unknown vehicle accelerated through the parking area and intentionally struck her.

She was driven to the hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries, WPD says.

This case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910)-343-3609 or use tip708.com for anonymous methods.