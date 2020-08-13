TikTok and its employees prepare to fight Trump over app ban

(AP) — TikTok and its U.S. employees are planning to take President Donald Trump’s administration to court over a sweeping order that could ban the popular video app, according to a lawyer preparing one of the lawsuits.

The employees’ legal challenge to Trump’s executive order will be separate from a pending lawsuit from the company that owns the app, says Mike Godwin, an internet policy lawyer representing the employees.

Trump last week ordered sweeping but vague bans on dealings with the Chinese owners of TikTok and WeChat, saying they are a threat to U.S. national security and the economy.

Godwin says lawsuits will likely argue Trump’s order is unconstitutional.