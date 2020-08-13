Town of Wrightsville Beach holds off on new noise ordinance

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Wrightsville Beach is discussing creating a new noise ordinance, saying they’ve had trouble enforcing the existing one.

The current ordinance states: “It shall be unlawful for any person, firm or corporation to create or assist in creating any unreasonably loud, disturbing sound levels in the town.”

However, the ordinance is vague about penalties and doesn’t account for decibel readings.

At a Board of Aldermen meeting Thursday the town attorney cited an ordinance in Boone, NC based on decibel levels. He said that while decibel levels are more objective, equipment used to measure those levels can be costly. He said the devices also require frequent calibration, and police officers need proper training to use them.

The attorney also mentioned an ordinance in Burlington, VT that is similar to Wrightsville’s, but is more enforceable.

Mayor Darryl Mills says this all came about after complaints from residents about loud vehicles.

“Motorcycles, trucks, cars, all types of transportation. It just seems to have been a run on it this summer and it’s been all over the beach,” Mills said. “The ordinance we have, you heard our town attorney, he says it is enforceable, but we’ve had some issues getting it enforced.”

The town is opting to hold off taking any action until the new police chief can weigh in. He will be sworn in on Monday.

The board also decided against passing a text amendment regarding zoning and lot frontage.