Wheelchair accessible mat will probably not return to Carolina Beach this year

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The wheelchair-friendly accessible mat that was taken up prior to the Hurricane Isaias will probably not be placed back on the sand in Carolina Beach this year.

On Thursday, Ocean Cure Founder Kevin Murphy shared an update on Facebook.

He says they have run into many obstacles following the storm, including losing a lot of sand on the beach. There are also concerns about compliance issues and the size of the mat.

He says they are hoping to put it back down in the future.

The non-profit uses beach wheelchairs, accessible flooring, and adaptive surfboards to make beaches accessible to everyone.