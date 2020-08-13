‘Wrong place at the wrong time’: WPD shares details in teen girl shooting

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Police Department have released more details on a shooting that left a teen girl injured earlier this month.

The 14-year-old girl was shot just before 11 p.m. on August 1 near S. 10th and Queen streets, police say. She was taken to NHRMC with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect, a 16-year-old boy, was arrested on August 5.

According to WPD, it appears the girl was in the wrong place at the wrong time. She was in a crowd of people who were arguing when the shots rang out, WPD says.

Police believe it’s unlikely the shooter was targeting her.