Boil water advisory issued for Cypress Pointe Apartments

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — CFPUA has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for the Cypress Pointe Apartment community on New Centre Drive, effective immediately Friday.

The advisory is due to an emergency water repair in the area.

Crews are on-site to make the necessary repairs to restore regular water service as soon as possible. The advisory impacts approximately 100 customers, and notification has been hand-delivered by CFPUA staff.

Periods of low or no pressure in the water distribution system increase the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system.

When under a boil water advisory, customers are asked to boil their water for one minute, then allow it to cool prior to consumption. They also may use another water source such as bottled water.

Consumption includes drinking, brushing teeth, making ice, food preparation, fruit and vegetable washing, pet consumption, and the preparation of baby formula. Customers do NOT need to boil water prior to using it for showering or bathing.

Before a boil water advisory is lifted, CFPUA lab staff test the water to ensure it is safe to drink.