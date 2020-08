WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The Wilmington International Airport is currently under lockdown due to a bomb threat that was called in late Thursday night.

Lt. Jerry Brewer confirmed that a call came in about a bomb threat after hours Thursday.

Officials are working to clear the scene and the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case.

This is a developing story and we will bring you more information as it becomes available.