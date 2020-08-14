Father of NC 5-year-old shot: ‘I screamed for somebody to help me’

WILSON, NC (WRAL) — Before he went to the funeral for his 5-year-old son on Thursday, a Wilson man tearfully recalled the boy’s brief life and tragic death.

Cannon Hinnant was riding a bike outside his father’s home when a neighbor walked up to him and shot him in the head, witnesses told police.

- Advertisement -

“They were just playing in the yard like any other day,” Austin Hinnant said Thursday of Cannon and his 8- and 7-year-old sisters.

Hinnant said he heard a gunshot as his fiancée walked into the house on Archers Road at about 5:30 p.m.

“The first thing that went through my mind was maybe he just fell off his bike,” he said. “The closer I got to him, the more I realized it was something far more serious.”

Read more here.