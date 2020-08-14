Fire departments help NC students with online learning

ASHEVILLE, NC (WLOS) — It’s unconventional. Conducting class online. But, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, that is what many students across the country will most likely be doing for the fall semester.

“We will do everything in our power to make sure they have everything they need,” Jackson County Schools Chief Technology Officer Jeremiah Jackson said.

For districts like Jackson County, there’s an added challenge that comes with online learning.

“In rural areas, Wi-Fi and internet accessibility is a huge need. It’s a huge problem for significant portions of our student base,” Jackson said.

Jackson said he’s been working all summer to make sure those students who want to learn remotely can do so.

“We’ve ordered some hot spots, which provides a filtered internet service that we can give to our students,” he said. “We have a limited number of those, but we’re going to be handing those out to students with the need.”

