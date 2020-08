LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Leland Police were called to the scene of a death investigation Friday night.

Police said it happened on WB and S Rd. around 9 p.m.

Lt. Jeremy Humphries said there’s one male victim and another man is being detained. Humphries said the two men knew each other.

Humphries said there’s no threat to the public.

This is a developing story. WWAY will bring you more details as they become available.