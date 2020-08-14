Number of COVID-19 outbreaks decrease in New Hanover County

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Public Health officials were notified of one death of a county resident from COVID-19 this week, and are monitoring eight outbreaks of COVID-19 in congregate living settings.

The person who died this week was in their 70’s and considered to be at higher risk of serious illness because of older age and underlying health conditions. This brings the total number of New Hanover County residents who have died from COVID-19 to 21.

This week, data shows a decrease in the number of outbreaks and clusters in congregate living and child care centers in New Hanover County, down from 13 in July to eight as of 4 p.m. on Friday.

New Hanover County Public Health has been providing information and guidance to facilities since March, and works with facilities with outbreaks or clusters to examine infection control processes, helps supply personal protective equipment to facilities, and provides guidance and support ensuring protocols are in place to slow the spread.

“Our residential and child care facilities have done an incredible job since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, heeding guidance and recommendations to protect their residents, students and staff, and have stayed in close communication with Public Health, and I believe this is why we haven’t had more outbreaks like other counties in our region and state,” said New Hanover County Assistant Health Director Carla Turner, RN, MSHCA. “We all have a role to play in protecting those in congregate care settings, because the more we do individually to slow the spread of COVID-19, the more we prevent the virus from getting into a facility in the first place. It’s still important to wear a mask and maintain six feet of distance from others when in public, and wash your hands often. Together we can protect our community and loved ones from COVID-19.”

Residents are urged to practice the three W’s – Wear, Wait, Wash, to slow the spread of COVID-19.

