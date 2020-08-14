OKI Strong shirts raise money for water rescue team

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The water rescue station in Oak Island sustained quite a bite of damage from Hurricane Isaias. Now, the community is making sure the non-profit gets the support it needs.

Triad Pawprints Screen printing created t-shirts to support of the water rescue team.

500 have been printed for free and are on their way to Oak Island.

Coastal Charm has agreed to sell them, giving the organization 100% of the profits.

Water Rescue Chief Tony Young says it’s great to know the community has their back.

“We didn’t ask for this, it’s just out of the goodness of their hearts they’re doing this for us,” Young said. “They contacted us and said we want to do this. It’s really awesome to have the community behind you like that.”

Young says the money will help them rebuild their state to be more flood-ready.



Shirts will go on sale at Custom Charm, located at 5201 E Oak Island Drive in Oak Island, on Saturday. Each shirt costs $20, cash only.