‘Outer Banks’ stars shoot Kygo music video in Carolina Beach

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (StarNews) — Two cast members from Netflix’s “Outer Banks” will shine the spotlight on another North Carolina hotspot this summer – only this one is a little closer to home.

Last month, Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline, who play John B and Sarah on the hit Netflix series, were spotted filming a music video for a new song by Kygo, a popular record producer and DJ. Filming for the video was done in and around The Fat Pelican in Carolina Beach.

On Wednesday, Lighthouse Films, a post-production company based in Wilmington, shared on its Instagram of a still of Stokes from the video with the caption, “Dying for you to see the incredible footage and to hear this (fire emoji) @kygomusic track.”

