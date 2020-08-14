Pender Co. School Board votes to delay re-opening on Plan B for one day

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — At an emergency meeting Friday night, the Pender County School Board voted unanimously to delay re-opening to plan B learning for one day.

Pender County Schools were originally scheduled to open with plan B learning on Monday, August 17, but that will now be delayed one day.

- Advertisement -

The School Board voted to start school on Monday with plan C learning, all virtual. Then, move to plan B learning on Tuesday, August, 18 to give the teachers and students a day to adjust.

All schools in the county except for Heidi Trask High School and Early College High School will start school Monday all online.

Pender County Schools also announced Heidi Trask High School will operate on Plan C until August 28th.

We will have more from the emergency meeting tonight on WWAY News at 11.

Click here to watch the meeting.