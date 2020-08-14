Personal trainers pivot to outdoor, online workouts due to COVID-19 gym closures

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) — With gyms closed for nearly five months now, a lot of fitness enthusiasts are finding it hard to motivate themselves at home and are missing their personal trainers.

But some have found a way to get a workout in while maintaining social distance.

One recent morning at Dix Park in downtown Raleigh, the sound of clapping hands mingled with the buzzing of cicadas.

After the clapping Mike Winkfield yelled, “There we go,” and clapped some more.

Winkfield, a personal trainer from Raleigh was trying to motivate a client during an outdoor workout. He’s been holding these workouts across Raleigh for a few months.

“Before COVID-19, we did everything at our physical brick-and-mortar location. However, when COVID-19 hit we were able to pivot,” Winkfield said.

Read more here.