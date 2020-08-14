Small fire reported on Sunset Beach Pier Friday morning

BRUNSWICK, NC (WWAY) — The Sunset Beach pier suffered some damage from a small fire early Friday morning.

According to a post from the Sunset Beach Fire Department on Facebook, there was an electrical fire at the pier store and restaurant about 1 a.m.

Sunset Beach Fire Chief Paul Hasenmeier said crews stopped the loss to a relatively small area.

Hasenmeier said no one was injured and the damage is less than $5,000.

Chief Hasenmeier said the fire started in the wiring in an air conditioning unit.

The pier is back open.