Study underway to assess rail realignment project in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The City of Wilmington, in coordination with the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA), is undertaking a study to evaluate realigning the CSXT freight rail line within the city limits.

The Wilmington Rail Realignment Project proposes a route to bypass the existing route of freight rail line between Navassa (Davis Yard) and the NC State Port in Wilmington.

The result would create a new freight rail alignment that would improve freight rail operations, public mobility, and public safety, in the region.

The study is being primarily funded by the previously announced FRA Consolidated Rail Infrastructure and Safety Improvements (CRISI) grant award of up to $2 million.

The first phase of the study, underway now, is a Screening Assessment that will identify feasible alternatives that could be considered.

The second phase involves a more detailed Alternatives Analysis with the goal of identifying a Preferred Alternative.

The third phase will be conducting an environmental review through the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and preliminary engineering.

You can learn more about the project at here.