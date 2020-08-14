Suits: Teens sexually assaulted, beaten at SC juvenile center

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) — Two South Carolina lawsuits allege that four teenage girls were sexually assaulted and another beaten at a state juvenile facility last December.

The suits allege the incidents occurred during a riot at the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice evaluation center in Columbia.

The State newspaper reports allegations that male youths confined at the center broke out of their unit during a group fight among the female teens and sexually assaulted them.

The suits say not enough staff members were on site and the state had a duty to keep the youths safe.

A department spokesperson declined to comment to the newspaper Wednesday.