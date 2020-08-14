UNC-Chapel Hill sees two COVID outbreaks in reopened dorms

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — The University of North Carolina Chapel Hill announced it has identified two clusters of the coronavirus on campus in its first week of fall classes.

The school resumed in-person instruction this week, and two separate parts of campus have reported at least five COVID-19 cases within close proximity.

The university declined to release names of students but said the positive cases emerged in Ehringhaus Community and Granville Towers. The Orange County Health Department is working with UNC to find more possible exposures to the virus.

Students experiencing symptoms, such as fever and shortness of breath, are encouraged to call the school health department or their health care provider.

