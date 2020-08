DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) — It has become part of our daily routine–before we leave the house, we grab our phone, keys and a face mask.

For more than a month, North Carolinians have been required by executive order to wear a face covering while in public places.

- Advertisement -

And while some businesses have received complaints for not enforcing the requirement, many others are holding their customers and employees accountable.

Read more here.