Billboard touting western North Carolina town stolen

MARION, N.C. (AP) — Officials touting their North Carolina town as “simply unexpected” on a billboard soon found something they weren’t expecting.

News sources report the town of Marion is looking for the billboard posted along Interstate 40 to attract travelers and tourists after it disappeared.

The sign shows a colorful photo of downtown Marion and bears the message “Marion North Carolina Simply Unexpected.” It was erected on July 30 but Marion Business Association director Freddie Killough said the sign was gone several days later.

Killough says the sign would be replaced as soon as possible.