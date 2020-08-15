California wildfires burn amid high risk of brutal blazes

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bone-dry vegetation in California is fueling wildfires, and forecasters are warning that the risk of new blazes erupting is very high as temperatures rise and humidity levels drop.

A huge forest fire that prompted evacuations north of Los Angeles flared up Friday afternoon and is just 12% contained. It has charred more than 27 square miles of brush and trees.

And there was no containment of a blaze that blackened foothills above the Los Angeles suburb of Azusa. It churned through more than 2 square miles of brush but was moving away from homes.

Police were looking for a homeless man they believe started the blaze.