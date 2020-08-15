More protests in Belarus but leader rejects demand to resign

MINSK, Belarus (AP) — Thousands of demonstrators have rallied at the spot in Belarus’ capital where a protester died in clashes with police, calling for authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko to resign.

The 65-year-old leader, however, rejected suggestions that foreign mediators help resolve the country’s political crisis.

The Saturday turnout was the seventh consecutive day of large protests against the results of the Aug. 9 election in which election officials said Lukashenko won a sixth term.

Despite a harsh police crackdown, including the detention of 7,000 protesters, the demonstrations have swelled into the largest and most sustained wave of protest during Lukashenko’s 26 years in power.

Lukashenko and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the situation in a call Saturday.