NC family friend killed by pickup truck after pushing child out of harm’s way

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) — A North Carolina woman was hit and killed by a pickup truck when she pushed a child out of the truck’s path Thursday night.

Charlotte investigators said a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling on Oakdale Road when the boy ran across the road, chasing a ball. That’s when police said 51-year-old Lydia Morales saw the child, who was a family friend, and pushed him out of the way before she was hit by the truck.

Paramedics immediately transported Garcia to the hospital where she later died.

