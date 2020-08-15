Ogden Baptist Church holds backpack drive-thru

NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY) — A local church is helping kids get ready for school.

Ogden Baptist handed out 240 backpacks filled with notebooks, pens, and other school supplies students need to start the semester right.

The church’s youth pastor, Peter Layton, said they even took some of the backpacks on the road, distributing them among low income families at nearby elementary schools.

“People are very excited about it. Very humbled. We’ve had about a couple people try and pay for for it or offer to donate back to the church for it. And we’ve told them no, no cost. It’s all free,” Layton said.

Church volunteers pitched in, holding up signs outside the church to advertise on Market street. Others ran from car to car, distributing supplies and cups full of tiny prizes.

After only a few hours, the church had given every backpack away to a child in need of school materials.