UPDATE: Victim and suspect identified in fatal shooting in Leland

LELAND, NC (WWAY) – A man is confirmed dead and a suspect is in custody after a shooting in Leland Friday night.

Dondre Shaw, age 26, was pronounced dead at the 100 Block of W.B. and S Road in Leland after suffering from a gunshot wound. Leland police arrested Ronald Merrick, age 67, and have charged him with second degree murder.

Leland police say that Shaw and Merrick got into an argument. Merrick allegedly shot Shaw. Leland police responded to the scene at approximately 9:07 PM.

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) and the Brunswick County District Attorney’s Office assisted with the investigation.

The investigation is still ongoing, and anyone with information regarding either incident is asked to contact the Leland Police Department at 910-371-1100.