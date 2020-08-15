Volunteers work together to clean up Oak Island

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — It’s been more than a week since Hurricane Isaias made landfall in North Carolina, and Oak Island is still picking up the pieces.

That’s why this weekend volunteers from Lowes decided to form a “bucket brigade”.They set up shop on East Dolphin Road and handed out 500 buckets full of supplies to passersby.

The buckets containted”…Insect repellant, we’ve got some sponges, we’ve got some trashbags. Spray bottles, soaps…just to help with the start of the cleanup,” said Michael Baker, a Lowes manager.

Just across the bridge, Oak Island residents also volunteered their time, handing our cold water bottles, snacks, and cleaning supplies.

“It could happen to any of us,” said local business owner Burt Elmore. “We’re just happy to help our community, you know. We live our lives here, and this is just who we are.”

Though storms often leave destruction in their wake, they also have the power to bring a community together.

Though it’s still recovering, Oak Island has never been stronger.