Woman shot with BB gun for removing Trump sign she thought was in wrong yard

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) — A woman removing what she thought was a prank political sign from her brother’s yard was shot with a BB gun.

The man accused of shooting her now faces charges and the woman said the BB is still lodged in her arm. “It was very frightening. Extremely frightening,” Peggy Fox told WSOC.

Fox was visiting her brother’s home in Lincolnton. She said he never expressed political views so when she saw a Trump sign in what she thought was his yard, she assumed it was a prank and removed it.

Fox said she made it just a few steps before she was shot.

