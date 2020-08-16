Another COVID-19 cluster reported in UNC-Chapel Hill housing

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Another cluster of positive COVID-19 cases within student housing has been reported at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Sunday’s disclosure of cases within the Hinton James dormitory building marks the fourth such cluster since the semester began Aug. 10 at the state’s flagship public university campus.

A faculty committee is supposed to meet Monday to discuss the coronavirus clusters. Students are receiving a mix of in-person and remote instruction. Other UNC system schools already have started the fall semester or will soon.

Nearly 145,000 COVID-19 cases have been reported overall in North Carolina since the pandemic began.