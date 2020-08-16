Father charged after 2-year-old son accidentally shot, killed himself

Antonio Cureton (Photo: WSOC)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WSOC)Police have arrested a father in connection to a case involving a 2-year-old boy, shot and killed at a northeast Charlotte motel late Saturday night.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police charged 24-year-old Antonio Cureton for Amor Cureton’s death.

He is facing charges including involuntary manslaughter, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen firearm and failure to secure a firearm to protect a minor.

The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. on Reagan Drive.

Officers said Amor got a hold of Antonio’s gun and shot himself.

When officers and MEDIC got to the Economy Inn, they tried to help and took the child to the hospital, but he did not survive.

