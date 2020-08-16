Search for abducted child in Brunswick County

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an 11-month-old girl taken from the Department of Social Services’s custody on Sunday.

Brooklyn Helms is 28 pounds and 28 inches tall. She has strawberry blonde hair and was last seen wearing a red dress with white polka dots.

According to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, the suspects are her biological parents, 32-year-old Joshua Meece and 24-year-old Tabitha Helms.

Meece is 5’5″ and 100 pounds with brownish blonde hair and a scruffy beard. Officials say he was last seen wearing camouflage shorts and a black t-shirt. He has a tattoo of “Trevor” on his inner arm and “I walk alone” on his inner left arm.

Tabitha Helms is 5’7″ and 230 pounds with bleach blonde hair with black and blue streaks. Officials say she is possibly wearing a purple tank top and pink shorts. She has a tattoo of “Josh” on her right hand.

The two suspects left with Brooklyn Sunday morning around 9 a.m. in a white Honda Civic with paper tags from Sea Gull Way, Ocean Isle Beach.

Brooklyn was in the custody of DSS and in the care of family before she was taken.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Thompson at 910-713-6021 or call 911.