UNCW students return to campus

By
Peyton Furtado
-
0

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — UNCW classes start this Wednesday, and this weekend thousands of students gathered on campus to officially move in.

Students are required to wear a mask everywhere on campus except their dorm rooms, and can only bring up to two people to help them get settled.

- Advertisement -

This year, residents had to schedule their move-in times in advance, and had the option to bring and arrange their stuff a week or two early before living on campus.

UNCW went this route to better enforce social distancing guidelines and limit the amount of people on the grounds at one time.

You Might Also Like