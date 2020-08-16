UNCW students return to campus

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — UNCW classes start this Wednesday, and this weekend thousands of students gathered on campus to officially move in.

Students are required to wear a mask everywhere on campus except their dorm rooms, and can only bring up to two people to help them get settled.

This year, residents had to schedule their move-in times in advance, and had the option to bring and arrange their stuff a week or two early before living on campus.

UNCW went this route to better enforce social distancing guidelines and limit the amount of people on the grounds at one time.