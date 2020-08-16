UPDATE: 11-month-old found safe after abduction in Brunswick County

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office found an 11-month-old girl who was taken Sunday.

According to the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, Brooklyn Helms was abducted Sunday morning around 9 a.m.

- Advertisement -

Brooklyn was in the county’s Department of Social Services custody and in the care of family before she was taken.

The suspects are her biological parents, 32-year-old Joshua Meece and 24-year-old Tabitha Helms.

Officials confirmed Sunday night that Brooklyn Helms was found and is safe.