Wahine Classic Surf Competition held at Carolina Beach

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Though its normally held in Wrightsville, this weekend Carolina Beach hosted the Wahine Classic Surfing competition, and more than 100 women and girls turned out to participate.

The competition has been a New Hanover County staple since 1997, and was started to promote the physical, mental, and emotional well being of women and girls.

“I have the biggest participation this year I’ve ever had. I have 115 girls…from Maryland to Florida. People want to do something,” states Jo Pickett, the competition’s organizer.

Pickett says they’ve taken a lot of precautions this year, distributing masks to all the competitors, requiring groups to stay within their own social bubble, and soaking jerseys in cleaning solution before giving them to the next athlete.

From season professionals to toddlers, this competition has divisions for everyone.

Marea Bradley, a new surfer and Wahine semifinalist said that for those who have never competed before, “Just have fun with it. Don’t be nervous. Just get the hang of it and relax out there.”