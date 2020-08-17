Deputies need help finding Pender woman missing for two weeks

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Pender County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a woman who was last seen by her family nearly two weeks ago.

Lauren Ashley Barfield, 33, was last seen on August 4. She is described as 5’2” and weighing about 125 pounds with brown hair, hazel/green eyes.

PCSO says she was last known to be in the Hampstead/Surf City area of Pender County.

If you see Lauren or know where she is, contact Detective Sergeant Lobel at the Pender County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 259-1515. Refer to case # 2020-02345 when calling.