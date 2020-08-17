Man dies after being hit in head with stick; suspect charged

SALISBURY, NC (AP) — A North Carolina man has died after being struck in the head with a stick, and sheriff’s deputies have charged a suspect with voluntary manslaughter.

News outlets report the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office says 42-year-old Jay Dustin Lear charged at 47-year-old Billy Joe Carpenter during an argument late Sunday night and hit him with the stick.

As the two men reached a neighbor’s driveway, detectives say Carpenter fell face first and was bleeding from a gash on his forehead. He died at the scene.

Lear was apprehended at his house.

He was given a $25,000 secured bond and it’s not known if he has an attorney.