NC Spot Festival canceled due to virus concerns

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Spot Festival has been canceled over COVID-19 concerns.

With state social distancing restrictions in place, the festival says they do not have enough time to manage or prepare for the annual event.

It was supposed to take place on November 7-8 in Hampstead.

“The Spot Festival is an important event for our schools, Fire/Ems, local non-profits, community groups, small businesses, individuals and vendors.,” the festival wrote online. “We know many in the Hampstead area and around the state of North Carolina look forward to this wonderful event, and we understand the disappointment that this may bring to some. Though we are disappointed too, we are already planning for an incredible 2021 Spot Festival.”

The first spot festival was held in 1963.