Pender County Courthouse Florence repairs still underway

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — At a Pender County Board of Commissioners meeting Monday afternoon, leaders got an update on repairs to the Pender County Courthouse.

Repairs still haven’t been completed nearly two years after Hurricane Florence damaged the historic building.

According to Thomas Construction Group, almost all asbestos has already been removed. Work will soon begin on interior framing and laying a foundation for an elevator.

The project is currently under the $4.5 million budget and is scheduled to be completed by January 19.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, they are considering installing touchless faucets and toilets for an additional cost of nearly $15,000.

That must first be approved by commissioners.