Police warn of fake posts about Cannon Hinnant’s death

WILSON, NC (WNCN) — Wilson police are warning those on Facebook about a post circulating claiming false details surrounding the death of five-year-old Cannon Hinnant.

The press release-styled post seems to be produced by someone impersonating the Wilson Police Department.

- Advertisement -

It claims that the version of events leading up to Cannon’s death was not backed by evidence. Family members said he was shot in the head in his own front yard by a neighbor. The fraudulent Facebook post refutes that claim.

Police responded to the post and warned users that it was not issued by the department, asking everyone to not share the post and report it to Facebook.

“Before you share a post you can check our page to see if that post is shown. If it’s not here, it’s not from us,” the department said.

Five-year-old Cannon Hinnant was shot and killed on Aug. 9.

His family said Cannon was riding his bike in the front yard when he was shot at point blank range.

Wilson police identifed the Hinnant’s neighbor, Darrius Sessoms, as the suspect.

Sessoms, 25, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.