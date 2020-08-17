Property Tax bills arriving soon, contactless payments encouraged

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The New Hanover County Tax Department has started mailing real estate property tax bills, so property owners should receive their bill by the middle of August.

Property taxes are due on September 1, 2020, but can be paid without interest until January 5, 2021.

- Advertisement -

Property owners who have escrow taxes will receive a courtesy notice of their tax bill, and are encouraged to verify that their taxes are paid with their mortgage company.

New Hanover County residents will see that the county tax rate of 55.5 cents per $100 will remain for the 2020-2021 fiscal year. In addition, the fire services tax rate for residents in the unincorporated county remains at 7.75 cents per $100.

Tax bills also include municipality taxes for residents in the City of Wilmington, and the towns of Carolina Beach, Kure Beach and Wrightsville Beach.

To assist property owners and encourage penalty-free payments, tax bills include four payment coupons that reflect the total amount owed, divided into four equal payments. This year included with tax bills will also be an insert with information on how to submit payments online, as well as information on becoming an election official if interested.

“The Tax Office is always willing to help taxpayers meet their tax obligations, and that is why numerous payment options are offered with a lot of flexibility,” New Hanover County Tax Administrator Allison Snell said. “We want to help residents avoid having to pay interest on taxes, so we ask that you reach out to us before taxes become delinquent on January 5, so we can set up alternate payment arrangements.”

To allow for contactless payment options to slow the spread of COVID-19, the Tax Office accepts payments online, or in outdoor drop-boxes located at both entrances of the New Hanover County Government Center. Residents can also pay also mail their tax payments to New Hanover County Tax at PO Box 18000, Wilmington, NC 28406. If visiting the Tax Office is necessary, residents are encouraged to call for assistance at 910-798-7300 before coming in person.

For questions or to make payment arrangements, please contact the Tax Department at (910) 798-7300 or visit here.